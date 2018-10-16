FAYETTEVILLE — In a surprising move, Ty Storey was at practice Tuesday and went through all of the drills with no limitations.

By all accounts, the redshirt junior quarterback from Charleston, Ark., is progressing faster than expected after suffering what was believed to be a concussion that knocked him out of Arkansas’ 37-33 loss to Ole Miss, although head coach Chad Morris never diagnosed it as such.

Despite some speculation that he wouldn’t even be dressed out, Storey was seen in his usual black no-contact jersey worn by all of the quarterbacks and looked crisp in the portion of practice open to the media. Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady said that continued when it was closed off.

“It actually looked like there was nothing wrong with him,” O’Grady said. “He came out to practice ready to go and had a great day.”

Considering the hits he took Saturday against the Rebels, Storey’s quick return is nothing short of incredible. During the second quarter, he was on the wrong end of a targeting penalty and then got blown up on a failed trick play on consecutive downs.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, he was hit hard by safety Zedrick Woods and his head hit the turf. After initially starting to walk off the field under his own power, he stumbled back to the ground and the trainers ultimately took his helmet away, a usual sign of a player in concussion protocol.

“I was kind of scared for him,” O’Grady said. “I thought he was going to be out for a while, but to see him out there today just speaks a lot of his character.”

The knockout blow came on a run in which it appeared Storey could have stepped out of bounds a couple yards shy of the first down line to set up a third-and-short, but instead he fought for the extra yards and actually gained the first down.

“He’s a player,” left tackle Colton Jackson said. “If you’ve got a quarterback that can take those licks - though some might be unnecessary - that just runs out of the pocket, scrambles and tries to get those extra yards, man, you love a quarterback like that.”

With a lot of talk over the last two days centered around who would start if Storey was out - redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley or true freshman Connor Noland - the possibility of him being able to play would be a huge boost to Arkansas’ offense.

Over the last three games, he’s completed 51 of 81 passes (63.0 percent) for 545 yards for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also added 112 yards on the ground against Alabama and Ole Miss.

“With the way he’s been playing, that’s great for us,” O’Grady said. “He’s been very consistent. If the pocket collapses, he’s ready to get out there and run. If the pocket’s there, he delivers a great ball.”

Rakeem’s Return