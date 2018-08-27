FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas capped its Sunday night practice with a scripted scenario in which Grant Morgan snapped the ball to D’Vone McClure, who held for a Connor Limpert field goal.

When the kick sailed through the uprights, head coach Chad Morris revealed to the entire time that those three players had been placed on scholarship, setting off a wild celebration.

“The scholarship that they were presented last night, they were very deserving of this,” Morris said. “I think you saw that was very evident with the excitement level of their teammates and how they celebrated that.”

All three players are expected to have large roles on this year’s team and were predicted as possibilities to earn scholarships by HawgBeat at the beginning of fall camp.

Morgan was at the top of our list and apparently was at the top of the coaches’ list, as well, despite being an unheralded two-star recruit out of Greenwood, Ark.

As a redshirt freshman last season, he made 38 tackles. Now in his third year on campus, Morgan has firmly established himself as a top backup linebacker because of his play-making ability in scrimmages and practice.

“I think nothing symbolizes what this program is about more than what Grant Morgan represents,” Morris said. “Someone that’s been told his whole life, ‘You can’t play there. You can’t do this,’ and he’s defied the odds all the way through.”

Defensive coordinator John Chavis echoed many of those same thoughts and was happy that there was a scholarship available to give.

“The thing that’s special about it is this: Had he not gotten this scholarship, he’d still be doing the same thing because he loves Arkansas,” Chavis said. “It’s great to have young men like that in your program where there’s no question that they’re playing for the love of the game.”

McClure is expected to begin the year as the Razorbacks’ top nickel back with Kevin Richardson II still recovering from a foot injury. At 24 years old, he is the oldest player on the team because he played a few years of professional baseball before going to college and playing football.

Limpert took over Arkansas’ placekicking duties after Cole Hedlund missed a pair of short field goals against TCU in Week 2 last season. He made 8 of 9 field goals, including a game-winner against Ole Miss, and enters 2018 as the starter.

Starting Quarterback

Arkansas has named a starting quarterback for the season opener against Eastern Illinois. Cole Kelley will get the first snaps, but Ty Storey will likely play.

Week 1 Suspensions

Senior defensive back Ryder Lucas and freshman wide receiver Mike Woods are suspended for the Razorbacks’ season opener. Both players were arrested during the summer on alcohol-related charges.

Lucas, a walk-on who has been a special teams specialist with 27 tackles over the last three seasons, was arrested on a DWI charge on July 29. Less than three weeks earlier, Woods – who is expected to have a big role on offense as a true freshman – was arrested on a DUI charge.

Depth Chart Surprises

Most of the depth chart released by the UA on Monday was as expected, but there were a couple of surprises.

On offense, the most interesting aspect of the depth chart was the inclusion of Chase Harrell and Deon Stewart as backup wide receivers because neither player was talked much about during fall camp.

In fact, Harrell – a graduate transfer from Kansas – missed most of fall camp with a hamstring injury. He is back, though, and it’s easy to see what makes him so appealing to Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

“For any corner to try to bring down a 6-5, 220 (receiver), not a lot of corners want to do that,” Craddock said. “He showed a lot of progress in the eight practices he got in, got reps in.”

As for Stewart, Morris said he got the nod on the depth chart because he made some plays during camp and he’s “electric with the ball in his hands.”

The surprises on the other side of the ball are along the defensive line. Michael Taylor II is listed as the starting defensive end opposite Randy Ramsey, with Gabe Richardson listed as Ramsey’s backup.

At defensive tackle, T.J. Smith is one of the two starters, while McTelvin Agim and Armon Watts listed as co-starters with an “or” between their names.

“As we do the rotation we have defensively, these guys are going to play and play substantial,” Morris said. “It’s just this guy’s going to start the first snap and from there we’ll probably go by series.”

Chavis mentioned that the Razorbacks could use up to six defensive ends and seven defensive tackles against Eastern Illinois, especially considering its style of play.

“When you’re playing an up-tempo offense, it’s all about snap numbers and that’s what it gets down to,” Chavis said. “There’s games that you look at and you see defenses that play well for two-and-a-half, three quarters and if you don’t keep them rested, then the fourth quarter can get you beat.”

Although nickel back is not included on the depth chart, McClure is the expected starter, with Nate Dalton and Derrick Munson backing him up.

Distribution of Carries

Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden are 1-2 on the depth chart, but that doesn’t mean Rakeem Boyd, T.J. Hammonds and Maleek Williams won’t get a lot of reps Saturday.

“It’s all kind of the flow of the game to see how much,” Morris said. “It’s really hard to say, but they’re all going to play.”

Inexperience on the Left

Arkansas’ offensive line has a unique makeup in that three starters are seniors and the other two are redshirt freshmen with zero collegiate experience.

Preseason second-team All-SEC selection Hjalte Froholdt has moved from left guard to center, while Johnny Gibson Jr. and Brian Wallace have secured spots at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

After trying numerous combinations, the Razorbacks have settled on Shane Clenin at left tackle and Kirby Adcock at left guard.

“Those guys have worked extremely hard and deserve the opportunity to play,” Craddock said. “They’ve done a really good job at this point in fall camp and practice since school has started and I’m very interested to see how they’ll play.”

Despite the experience gap between the two sides of the offensive line, Craddock said they wouldn’t change their game plan and only run the ball or pass protect to the right.

Injury Report

Here are a few injury updates Morris provided Monday afternoon…

~Jalen Merrick (headaches): Morris said there is nothing new to report on Merrick’s status. However, there is speculation that he won’t play because the Razorbacks awarded three scholarships Monday when there were believed to be only two spots available.

~Dalton Wagner (appendectomy): Less than two weeks after having his appendix removed, the redshirt freshman has been cleared to practice.

~Jeremy Patton (ankle) and Grayson Gunter (ankle): Both of Arkansas’ banged up tight ends were back at practice Sunday.

