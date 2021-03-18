FAYETTEVILLE — It hasn’t taken long for Sam Pittman to completely reshape the offensive line at Arkansas.

In just 15 months of him being the head coach, the average weight of the Razorbacks’ scholarship offensive linemen has increased by 20 pounds.

According to the updated roster distributed to the media at Tuesday’s practice, the 14 scholarship linemen on campus and going through spring ball are an average of 315.8 pounds. During the 2019 season, they were just 295.8 pounds across the board.

Before the spring, Pittman touted that all but one scholarship lineman was 300-plus pounds, with redshirt freshman Marcus Henderson checking in at 295. It is evident that he - and offensive line coach Brad Davis - made that an area of focus this offseason.

“You can’t go out there and try to push someone around, especially in this league, when you’re 270 pounds, 280 pounds,” right tackle Dalton Wagner said. “You’ve got to be 300-plus pounds to do anything productive in this league. Coach Pittman’s put a very strong emphasis on that (and) so has Coach Davis.”