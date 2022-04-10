Odom, Briles reveal why they returned for Year 3 at Arkansas

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Considering their roles in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in college football, Barry Odom and Kendal Briles have been hot names in the coaching carousel.

Both of Arkansas’ coordinators were pursued by other programs this offseason, but opted to sign extensions and return for a third season with the Razorbacks.

Each of them received raises, as Odom will make $1.85 million in 2022 and Briles will make $1.2 million, but money wasn’t the driving factor behind their respective decisions.

“I had opportunities…this offseason to be a head coach again,” Odom said. “I'm not gonna go take a head coaching position again just to say I did it. I don't need that, my ego doesn't need it, I don't need it.”

In addition to Odom being a candidate for head coaching jobs, Briles was a top choice to become the offensive coordinator at Miami, Fla., but he turned it down.

He said the appeal of Fayetteville was working for head coach Sam Pittman and, in a way, the entire state of Arkansas.

“I’ve felt loyal to Coach Pittman giving me the opportunity to be here,” Briles said. “Obviously you’ve got to look at everything from a career standpoint and what you think is best. I feel like I made the right move staying here and being with the guys and the coaches and the coaching staff being able to keep all that intact is pretty unique. A lot of times you don’t get that.”

Briles is right that it isn’t common for the core of coaching staff to stay together like it has at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are one of just five SEC teams with no turnover at the coordinator positions this offseason.

Not only that, but they are one of only eight Power Five teams with two coordinators entering their third season together at the same school. The others are Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Stanford and Utah.

“The culture that Sam Pittman has every day in our working environment, you can't beat it,” Odom said. “I’ve not worked at many places, but you can't tell me it's better somewhere else.

“I think we've got a great administrative support. The fan base is the best I've ever seen — it's unbelievable. I believe (in) the team that we have and the way we've been able to recruit. My family is really happy here. I'm excited and happy to be here. I think we can achieve great success here.”

Coming to Fayetteville after a four-year run as Missouri’s head coach, Odom sounds like he’s enjoying his role as a defensive coordinator.

“I'm having as (much) fun as I've ever had coaching being here and I don't know fun has anything to do with it, but I enjoy getting up and going to work every day,” Odom said. “The student-athletes that I've got a chance to coach right now, they’re bought in, they like to play ball, they like to practice, they like to compete, they're doing a great job academically and it's a fun group to be around.”

The continuity of retaining their coordinators could have massive implications for the Razorbacks. It was a major goal of Pittman, one he didn’t shy away from, and he is thrilled to have made it happen.

By keeping Briles, Arkansas will return not only starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, but also the man who called the plays for one of the top offenses in the SEC. Both of them speak the same language and know what to expect from each other.

“We’re third year in the system, so obviously that makes a big difference, and then having your quarterback back, you can’t put a price tag on that — just having that guy back with experience,” Briles said. “It’s actually the first time in my career as a coordinator having a return starting quarterback, so it’s just so nice to be able to have that.”

The stability has also enabled the coaches to expand the playbook and do more during spring ball. Defensively, that means adding new pressures just to get it on tape and see what works and what doesn’t.

Odom said they’re even going to install yet another package of pressures next week, ahead of Saturday’s open practice.

“I think this is the first time since I've been here that we've been able to do that because it's the returners that we have,” Odom said. “They understand what we have called previously and now we have the ability to build on that. It makes it pretty exciting.”

The season is still about five months away, but both coordinators appear to be happy with their decisions to remain at Arkansas.

For Briles, it’ll be his third year at one place after one-year stints at his last three jobs.

“It would have been really, really hard to look at KJ and tell him I wasn’t going to be here, just because I love the kid and respect him so much and want him to be able to achieve his goals,” Briles said. “Being here for the players and the state and raising a family here, there’s not a better place to do that, so I absolutely love it here and hope I can stay for a long time.

There’s of course a chance that Odom eventually leaves to become a head coach again, but he isn’t exactly chomping at the bit to leave.

“Some day, some year, if a head coaching opportunity presents itself, then I may go make a run at it, but it’s gotta be the right fit with the right alignment,” Odom said. “I feel like Arkansas is a special place (and) I feel like — for me and my family and what we have going on defensively and program wise — it’s the best job in the country for me right now.”