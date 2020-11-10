HawgBeat - Odom, Mullen set to face off once again

Razorback fans knew when Barry Odom was hired as the defensive coordinator that he'd be a head coach again in no time, but no one expected it to be six games in to the 2020 season. With Sam Pittman testing positive for COVID-19 (twice), the former Mizzou head coach will step in for interim duties against Florida.

Luckily for Odom, he'll be facing a very familiar opponent in the Florida Gators. While Arkansas hasn't played the squad from the Swamp since 2016, Odom's Missouri Tigers went 2-2 in the last four seasons (1-1 in the Dan Mullen era).

The Florida head coach was quick to put respect on Odom's name on Monday after hearing the news about Pittman's positive test.

“I know Barry really well. Barry’s obviously been a head coach in this league, understands the league,” Mullen said. “Good coach, good motivator. Tough guy. He’s not going to walk in on a stage that is going to feel awkward or different for him. I can guarantee it.

“I know Barry as a professional is also going to give that message that Sam gives. They’re not going to change the personality they have as a team if Barry’s out there just having to manage the game. They’re not going to change the mindset that Sam’s already built here and what the program’s about.”

In 2019, Mullen and the Gators had Missouri's number. They held the Tigers to two field goals, winning 23-6. In 2018 however, coming off a crushing loss to Georgia, the Gators were downed 38-17 by current Broncos QB Drew Lock for the second year in a row.

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks undoubtedly remembers that game in 2018. He threw seven completions on 22 attempts for just 84 yards against Odom's defense before getting benched for Kyle Trask.

Despite some additional duties on game day, Odom's main focus will still be shutting down Mullen and his Heisman candidate Trask. The Razorbacks will likely drop eight in coverage but they'll need to be mindful of Florida's running backs catching passes in the backfield as well.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Gainesville. The game is being broadcast by ESPN.