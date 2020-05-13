Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

The list of Arkansas baseball players in the NCAA transfer portal continues to grow, with outfielder Trey Harris entering Wednesday.

Harris is the Razorbacks’ sixth transfer since the season ended and fifth in the past week. He also makes it three straight days with at least one player leaving the program.

A two-sport standout at Little Rock Christian, Harris chose to play baseball over football and quickly established himself as a possible contributor because of his bat during the fall of his freshman season.

In 2019, he appeared in 15 games - including nine starts - and hit .257 (9 for 35) with three doubles, six RBIs and five runs. However, defense was a struggle for Harris and all nine of his starts were as the designated hitter.

That was going to be Harris’ focus this season, as the Razorbacks opted to redshirt him during his second year in the program.

The recent mass exodus is the result of an imminent roster crunch created by the MLB Draft being shortened to five rounds and the NCAA granting eligibility relief across the board - which created a ripple effect that HawgBeat wrote about in detail here.

Here is a look at the previous transfer portal entrants for the Arkansas baseball team...

Kevin Heinrich

Heinrich was a talented right-hander out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, but he didn’t appear in a game during his true freshman season and was likely to redshirt.

Curtis Washington Jr.

A fan favorite known for his enthusiasm, Washington was a key reserve for the Razorbacks each of the last two seasons. The West Memphis native made a total of seven starts during his career and even hit .353 (12 for 34) as a true freshman last year. Although primarily a corner outfielder, Washington was also capable of playing third base and coming off the bench as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

Jesse Pierce

Much like Heinrich, Pierce was a member of the 2019 signing class who didn't appear in a game as a true freshman. However, he was the No. 336 overall prospect in the country coming out of Arbor View High in Las Vegas and was among the last few players Arkansas decided to redshirt this season.

Collin Taylor

Although he didn't appear in any games this season, Taylor threw 6 2/3 innings across seven outings in 2019. He allowed three earned runs for a 4.05 ERA and had three strikeouts with six walks. The older brother of Arkansas left-hander Evan Taylor, Collin began his collegiate career at Walters State C.C.

Travis Hester

Despite being at Arkansas for two years, Hester never saw any game action with the Razorbacks. Before coming to Fayetteville, though, the right-hander had a standout career at College Station, Texas, even earning All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball as a senior in 2018.