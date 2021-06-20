OV Recap: Arkansas exceeds expectations of 4-star WR on official visit

The Razorbacks have their work cut out for them, but it sounds like they made progress with DJ Allen this weekend.

The four-star wide receiver from Gladewater, Texas, made the trip north for an official visit to Arkansas and by the time he left Fayetteville, he felt strongly enough about the school to say it would likely be among his top five.

“It was good,” Allen said. “It was better than I expected it to be. The stadium was bigger than I thought and the locker room was nice. It’s just a beautiful place over here.”