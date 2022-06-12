OV Recap: Arkansas "High on List" for Highly-Touted Offensive Lineman

Arkansas hosted one of its premiere offensive line targets on an official visit this weekend, likely securing their place at Frisco-Wakeland (Texas) high-three-star Connor Stroh's decision day.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound lineman made his fourth trip to Fayetteville Friday, likely marking the end of his long list of visits to the Hill. This go-around also served as his second official visit, allowing for an even deeper look at one of the five schools remaining in his recruitment.

"It was great," Stroh said. "Real quality time with the coaches, as well as the players. I feel like I spent just as much time with the players as the coaches.

"They did a great job of showing us the program, and yeah, I had a fun time."