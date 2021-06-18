 Arkansas Razorback Football hosts Jaylen Lewis and DJ Allen on official visits the weekend of June 18, 2021
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-18 13:52:12 -0500') }} football Edit

OV Weekend Preview: Duo brings big play ability to The Hill

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021
DETAILS: click here

Arkansas is hosting a pair of official visitors on the third weekend of the current recruiting period.
Arkansas is hosting a pair of official visitors on the third weekend of the current recruiting period. (Arkansas Athletics)

Arkansas has had a busy week hosting campers since Monday and it's expected to only get busier. This is the third weekend schools are able to host recruits during this hot month of June.

The Razorbacks will have a pair of dynamic playmakers - one on each side of the ball - prowling campus this weekend as they hope to improve their 2022 class that currently has 10 commitments and is ranked No. 14 in the country.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}