OV Weekend Preview: Hogs hosting 7 visitors

Anthony Brown is from Milan, Tenn., and has made some noise with being just an all-around athlete. His tape reveals his 6-foot-2 length being used to his advantage, matched with his speed tracking the ball when thrown. Brown could very well be the type of defensive back that quarterbacks throw away from.

He has a natural knack for making plays and finding the football from long ranges. He brings a level of intensity in the run game that is not usually seen from defensive backs. His hitting power may land him playing safety, but only because he will have more opportunities to make plays on the football.

He is still fluid enough in his breaks and sticky enough in coverage to play outside if defensive coordinator Barry Odom decides his length would be more of an advantage on the outside. Brown finds himself jarring the ball loose or stopping the ball carrier right in their tracks on a regular basis. His disruption is a talent that would be a great addition to this class.