 Arkansas Razorbacks are setting up to host highly sought-after 2022 recruits this weekend.
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-04 13:09:26 -0500') }} football

OV Weekend Preview: Hogs hosting 7 visitors

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Coach Sam Pittman is getting his staff ready to host a group of recruits that can catapult this group in the rankings
Fayetteville is buzzing with excitement with the first weekend of hosting football recruits since March 2020. The group of players coming in on official visits this week are recruits high on many lists.

To grab even a couple of commitments from these 2022 prospects would be a phenomenal feat for head coach Sam Pittman and his staff. Here's a look at who will be in town this weekend...

Anthony Brown is from Milan, Tenn., and has made some noise with being just an all-around athlete. His tape reveals his 6-foot-2 length being used to his advantage, matched with his speed tracking the ball when thrown. Brown could very well be the type of defensive back that quarterbacks throw away from.

He has a natural knack for making plays and finding the football from long ranges. He brings a level of intensity in the run game that is not usually seen from defensive backs. His hitting power may land him playing safety, but only because he will have more opportunities to make plays on the football.

He is still fluid enough in his breaks and sticky enough in coverage to play outside if defensive coordinator Barry Odom decides his length would be more of an advantage on the outside. Brown finds himself jarring the ball loose or stopping the ball carrier right in their tracks on a regular basis. His disruption is a talent that would be a great addition to this class.

