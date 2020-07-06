College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

David Patrick's agreement to become Arkansas' new associate head coach is a two-year deal.

The former UC-Riverside head coach - who previously worked with Eric Musselman at LSU - will make $400,000 annually, according to a copy of his employment agreement obtained by HawgBeat through an open records request.

That total includes $360,000 in base salary and $40,000 from other compensation, all of which will come from the UA and not the Razorback Foundation.

It is also an 11.1 percent increase from former associate head coach Chris Crutchfield’s $360,000 salary. He left Arkansas to become the head coach at East Central University, a Division II school in Ada, Okla., last month.

The salary increase for Patrick was accommodated by a reallocation of funds within the existing men’s basketball budget, a UA spokesperson told HawgBeat.

According to The Press-Enterprise, a newspaper in Riverside, Calif., he signed a five-year deal worth $261,000 annually when he became the Highlander's head coach two years ago. That mean's he's receiving a 53.3 percent raise by becoming an assistant in the SEC compared to a head coach in the Big West.

Patrick’s deal went into effect July 1 and goes through April 30, 2022, meaning he is signed through the next two seasons. He is due to receive a $200,000 retention bonus if he remains employed through that date, according to the agreement.

There is also a provision that any performance-based incentives achieved during the 2020-21 season will be deferred until April 30, 2022. Those include winning an SEC Championship, reaching the NCAA Tournament and making it to various points in the tournament - Sweet 16, Final Four and winning the national title.