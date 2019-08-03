PHOTOS: Hogs Get Wet for Day Two of Fall Camp
Chad Morris loves to put his Hogs through their paces in less-than-ideal weather. Here are the best photos from a wet day two on the practice field:
Read premium notes and observations here.
Watch free highlights from fall camp practice two here.
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.