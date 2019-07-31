While we already know half of Arkansas’ non-conference schedule for the 2028 football season, the non-conference slate for the upcoming basketball season is still a mystery.

It was a little more than two months out from the opener before last year’s schedule was announced on Aug. 30, so that means it’ll likely be another month before the 2019-20 schedule is released.

However, it’s possible to somewhat piece it together using various sources. The latest piece came courtesy of Tulsa’s schedule announcement.

The Golden Hurricane will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday, Dec. 14. It will be the first of a home-and-home series and their first matchup since Jan. 2, 2007, when the Razorbacks won 68-59. Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-24.

TCU is the only other non-conference opponent with an officially announced date against the Razorbacks. It will come to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 25, 2020, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, ESPN and the SEC announced last week.

Although the Horned Frogs are the fourth-most common opponent for Arkansas with a series that dates back to its inaugural season of basketball in 1923-24, the two schools haven’t met since the Razorbacks left the Southwest Conference. Arkansas leads the all-time series against TCU 104-38 and is 21-15 against former SWC foes since joining the SEC.

Another former Southwest Conference member will reportedly serve as the first game of the Eric Musselman era. According to a report by WholeHogSports, the Razorbacks will host Rice on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for their season opener.

It will be the earliest start date ever for Arkansas and the first time it hasn’t played its opener on a Friday since the 2014-15 season.

Road games at Georgia Tech, Indiana and Western Kentucky also await the Razorbacks as the return trips in home-and-home series. Only the date against Georgia Tech (Nov. 25) is set.

Arkansas will host North Texas on Nov. 12, as well, according to D1 Docket. That means only seven of 13 non-conference opponents are known.

In SEC play, the Razorbacks will host Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt and travel to Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss. Their home-and-homes are against LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Arkansas’ Known 2019-20 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Nov. 5 - vs. Rice

Nov. 12 - vs. North Texas

Nov. 25 - at Georgia Tech

Dec. 14 - vs. Tulsa

Jan. 25 - vs. TCU

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - at Western Kentucky