The Razorbacks are now in the top eight for former Rivals No.83 Trey McGowens. Arkansas joins the list with three other SEC programs (Ole Miss, Auburn, Ole Miss) and Nebraska, Xavier, Seton Hall and TCU.

McGowens entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 18, and the Hogs were amongst the first programs to reach out.

In the 2018 class, McGowens chose Pitt over 40 other reported offers. He hails from Piedmont, South Carolina but he played his final season of high school at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia.

He led Pitt in minutes per game this season and was third in scoring with 11.5 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 72.2% from the free throw line, 36.7% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range, al of which are slight decreases to his 2018-19 percentages.

Unless he has an extenuating circumstance, McGowens is a sit-one, play-two prospect.

Arkansas has two scholarships available for the 2020-21 season after the departure of Jalen Harris to the transfer portal and the announcement that Mason Jones will test the NBA Draft waters.

The Hogs have contacted at least 30 players in the transfer portal with 20 still in play and 10 grad transfers. McGowens joins grad transfer prospects Justin Turner and Jordan Bruner in including Arkansas in their list of top options.