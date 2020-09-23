HawgBeat - Pittman, commits react to dead period through end of 2020

The NCAA updated their guidelines extending the dead period through the end of the year last week and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that he does not expect a change to the early signing period, which is set to begin on December 16–so where does that leave high school seniors?

Due to the extended dead period, athletes aren't permitted to take their five official visits, and even if they have the means to visit a campus on their own, contact with the coaches or staff while on campus is also impermissible. That means the recruiting has to be accomplished virtually and the athletes must make life-shaping decisions based on Zoom and Facetime calls.

The NCAA could give the all-clear for official visits after the new year, but there's nothing to suggest the situation will be different until a vaccine is readily available for the public.

"I mean, it’s tough on the kids because some of them have never seen their college," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "You have to do a good job on Zoom, you have to do a good job over the phone, things of that nature - recruiting the parents, recruiting the coaches, whatever. I do think it’s very, very difficult on the kids."

The Razorbacks currently have 19 commits in their 2021 class. Fifteen commits hail from out of state and a handful committed without ever having set foot on the Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

In a typical cycle, most, if not all, of the commits would sign early and get the process wrapped up but with the current situation, some may hold out in case the NCAA does allow visits in 2021.

Luckily for the Hogs, it appears their commits are solid whether they get visits or not (and many are planning to sign and enroll early).

Georgia linebacker commit Christopher Paul shared his thoughts:

"I feel that with this pandemic going on that the NCAA are just trying to take the safest route for all players and all coaches," Paul told HawgBeat. "I wish I could visit but in January, I plan to be on campus for good...honestly it doesn’t matter about getting a visit because my relationship with the coaches is awesome, so I’ve seen enough on my virtual (visits)."

Paul is confident he's made the right decision and doesn't even need visits elsewhere to know he's found the right fit. Florida athlete Raheim Sanders, who also hasn't visited, echoed that sentiment.

"I feel like everybody should be able to visit the school they're going to attend or where they commit," Sanders said. "Tennessee, Mississippi are still talking to me. I feel like it's good to do that (visit other schools for perspective) but I was just trying to take a visit to Arkansas, definitely. I'll sign early because I'm planning to leave early."

Sanders said the Arkansas coaches have been doing a good job of helping him feel secure in his commitment despite the circumstances.

"The coaches stay in contact with me, keep me updated on things, showing love, the main thing is the contact and seeing they want me the way they say they do," Sanders said.

The confidence-filled athletes are feeling great, but for parents, the situation isn't very settling. Deborah Coley, mom of quarterback commit Lucas Coley, has concerns about sending her 17-year-old son nine hours away to a staff she's never met in person.

"We knew they weren't going to have officials but it's very unfortunate he doesn't get that experience," Coley said. "Good thing we already saw Arkansas's facilities last year or we would be really uneasy right now."

On top of official visits, out the window go in-home visits where coaches really win over families and make them feel comfortable putting the young athletes in their care.

As for Pittman, he feels they just have to continue doing more of the same until the NCAA dictates otherwise.

"I think I’m very fortunate in hiring a good group of recruiters. And recruiting is constant interaction," Pittman said. "I think our guys do a really good job of that, and I think they’re believable because they are just who they are. It’s not a fake persona of who you may be one time and somebody else the next. I think kids and families have enjoyed that part of our coaching staff. We still have a few more to go, so we’re really concentrating on that and continuing to try to get the 2022 kids."

RELATED: MEET THE RAZORBACK 2021 COMMITS