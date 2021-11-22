Pittman gives honest answer about late 4th down decision at Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — Late in the fourth quarter Saturday and trailing by 14, Sam Pittman raised some eyebrows when he sent his punt team out on fourth down.

The Razorbacks were on their own 34-yard line and facing fourth-and-11, which is typically a punting situation, except there wasn’t much time left and they were still trying to find a way to knock off No. 2 Alabama.

Asked about his thought process during Monday’s weekly press conference, the second-year coach said it had nothing to do with a disconnect between him and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, but rather gave a very open and honest look into his own mind.

“We’d played such a good game and we’re down on the 35, and we’re 14 down,” Pittman said. “I go, ‘If we don’t make it, they’re going to score again, and there’s a chance they can score again and beat us by 21, and that’s not going to be the tell-tale.’”

However, before Arkansas snapped the ball to punt, Pittman used one of his timeouts. During those few seconds, he changed his mind and opted not to throw in the towel.

“In that time when I sent the punt team out there versus the time that I called timeout, I said, ‘I ain’t giving these kids a chance to win, and if I do this they’re going to hold it against me, and I’m going to hold it against myself forever,’” Pittman said. “No matter what the outcome is, we’ve got to play to win, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Coming out of the timeout, KJ Jefferson found Trey Knox for a 16-yard completion that moved the chains. It took several more plays, but the Razorbacks eventually scored on a 17-yard touchdown catch by Rocket Sanders.

That pulled them within 42-35 and there was still 1:02 left on the clock, but Cam Little’s onside kick attempt bounced out of bounds and the Crimson Tide were able to kneel it twice to run out the clock.