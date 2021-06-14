Pittman hires former walk-on QB, NFL coordinator to coach TEs

After not having one on his first staff, Sam Pittman has hired a former Arkansas player as an assistant coach for Year 2 of his tenure in Fayetteville.

Former walk-on quarterback Dowell Loggains, who played at Arkansas from 2000-04 and primarily saw playing time as a holder on special teams, will be the Razorbacks’ new tight ends coach, a source confirmed to HawgBeat.

He fills a vacancy created by Cody Kennedy shifting over to coach the offensive line, as previous offensive line coach Brad Davis left to take the same position at LSU last week.

Although this will be his first full-time coaching job in college football, Loggains returns to Arkansas with an extensive background at the professional level. He’s been an offensive coordinator for seven total seasons with four different NFL franchises - the Titans (2012-13), Bears (2016-17), Dolphins (2018) and Jets (2019-20).

Loggains, who was born in Newport, Ark., but played high school ball in Texas, had been in the NFL in some capacity for the last 13 seasons. In addition to his time as an offensive coordinator, he had also been an offensive quality control coordinator with the Titans (2008-09) and a quarterbacks coach for the Titans (2010-11), Browns (2014) and Bears (2015).

After the Jets fired head coach Adam Gase and his staff following the 2020 season, Loggains landed his first gig in the college game when Penn State brought him in as an offensive analyst back in February.

By returning to his alma mater, Loggains will be the only former Arkansas player among Pittman’s 10 assistant coaches in 2021.

With Barry Lunney Jr. leaving Arkansas to become the offensive coordinator at UTSA, the Razorbacks were left without a former player on staff for the first time in recorded history - which dates back to the end of World War II.