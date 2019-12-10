Sam Pittman looked tired at his first Arkansas press conference on Monday but the sleepless nights won't be over the until recruiting is done. While his recruiting role will change moving from a position coach to a head coach, it'll be Pittman doing a lot of the leg-work until a staff is in place on the Hill.

"What you try to do in recruiting is get so tight to them that they can't tell you no," Pittman said Monday. "That's the bottom line. I'm going to hire great coaches who can get them on campus and the more you get them on the better we're going to be."

The new, first-time head coach is now two days into the job and he's already racking up miles to visit the top in-state recruits.

Pittman was in the homes of two Razorback commits on Monday night after a long day of press, photo shoots and staff hunting. Head coaches get just one in-home visit during the contact period before signing day so they have to make them count.

First stop on Monday was to Jonesboro, Arkansas where he met 3-star defensive end Jashaud Stewart for the first time. Playing defensive end but projected as a linebacker in the SEC, Stewart committed to Arkansas over eight other offers in March of this year.

After Chad Morris's firing, Stewart was one of six commits to stay locked into the 2020 class and he planned to postpone signing until the spring period. Now, after meeting the new Head Hog, he plans to sign on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.