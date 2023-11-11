After falling to 3-7 overall on the year courtesy of a 48-10 blowout home loss to Auburn, fourth-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked if he is concerned about his job security moving forward.

The question was a fair one, as the 38-point loss to Auburn — a team that wasn't favored entering the game — dropped the Razorbacks out of bowl eligibility. Pittman now owns a 22-24 overall record as the head coach of Arkansas.

"I'm not (concerned), and let me say why," Pittman said when asked about his job. "Because it's never been about me being the head coach. It's been about me and these kids. But, to answer your question, no, I'm not."

The 2023 season has been a disappointment, to say the least, for a team that had a preseason First Team All-SEC tailback in Rocket Sanders and a preseason Second Team All-SEC quarterback in KJ Jefferson.

Saturday's loss was so bad that Arkansas put backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell in the game while down 41-3 with over seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

"I thought we had a really good week of practice and preparation," Pittman said. "We felt really good going into the game. They jumped on us on the first drive. Then they held us and came back with a punt, but we did the same thing to Florida last week. They came back and we never did.

"Didn't tackle well all game. Didn't block well all game. That's what happened. We haven't been in this situation, but we were in it today. Fought and tried to get out of it. We just never did."

Arkansas gave up 517 yards of total offense and 48 points to an Auburn offense that ranked 89th nationally in total yards per game (355.4) and 68th in points per game (27.2).

Like Pittman said, the Tigers dominated the Hogs from the jump, as they were out to a 21-0 lead by the 6:28 mark in the first quarter.

"Obviously Auburn played exceptional," Pittman said. "We did not. I want to give them credit for playing very well. They were ready to play. I felt like we were through the week. I thought we were coming off a good week, had a really good week of practice. But we got dominated today, and we have to go back to work and figure out why."

It's safe to say that the next two games will be pivotal for Pittman's future in Fayetteville.

Arkansas will have a week of practice ahead of next Saturday's game against Florida International, which is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Fayetteville and it will be televised on ESPNU. The Panthers (4-6) lost to Middle Tennessee State 40-6 on Saturday.