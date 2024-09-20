Arkansas at Auburn: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This week, the Hogs will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

Money Line: Arkansas: +115 Auburn: -130 Spread: Arkansas: +3.5, (-115) Auburn: -3.5, (-105) Total Points: OVER 56.5, (-110) UNDER 56.5, (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 26, (-110) Arkansas UNDER 26, (-110) Auburn OVER 30, (-110) Auburn UNDER 30, (-110) (Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

~ Arkansas offense total first downs OVER 26.5 and OVER 13.5 rushing first downs: +145 ~ Braylen Russell total yards rushing OVER 29.5 and OVER 0.5 total rushing touchdowns: +135 ~ Isaiah Sategna OVER 3.5 total receptions and OVER 39.5 total receiving yards: +175 ~ Kyle Ramsey OVER 3.5 FGs attempted and OVER 51.5 longest FG: +150 ~ Rodney Hill total rushing attempts OVER 4.5 and OVER 29.5 rushing yards: +135 ~ Tyrone Broden OVER 4.5 total receptions and OVER 34.5 total receiving yards: +125 ~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 8.5 total receptions and OVER 94.5 total receiving yards: +210 ~ Arkansas defense passing yards allowed OVER 274.5 and rushing yardage allowed OVER 144.5: +250 ~ Arkansas defense total interceptions OVER 1.5 and OVER 0.5 total fumble recoveries: +260 ~ Arkansas team total offense OVER 449.5 and opponent total offense UNDER 399.5: +275 ~ Devin Bale total punts OVER 3.5 and OVER 59.5 longest punt: +200 ~ Doneiko Slaughter total tackles OVER 6.5 and OVER 1.5 pass breakups: +275 ~ Isaac TeSlaa OVER 3.5 total receptions and OVER 39.5 total receiving yards: +250 ~ Jayden Johnson total tackles OVER 6.5 and OVER 2.5 pass breakups: +230 ~ Jordan Anthony OVER 3.5 total receptions and OVER 34.5 total receiving yards: +250 ~ Luke Hasz total targets OVER 7.5 and OVER 4.5 receptions: +210 ~ Stephen Dix Jr. total tackles OVER 6.5 and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +275 ~ TJ Metcalf total tackles OVER 7.5 and OVER 0.5 interceptions: +275 ~ Arkansas defense total tackles for loss OVER 5.5 and OVER 2.5 total sacks: +325 ~ Arkansas offense total passing yards OVER 274.5 and OVER 194.5 rushing yards: +325 ~ Brad Spence OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 total tackles for loss: +300 ~ Ja'Quinden Jackson total yards rushing OVER 134.5 and OVER 16.5 total rushing attempts: +325 ~ Landon Jackson total tackles OVER 5.5 and OVER 1.5 total sacks: +375 ~ Xavian Sorey Jr. total tackles OVER 9.5 and OVER 1.5 total sacks: +300 ~ Taylen Green total yards passing OVER 249.5 and total yards rushing OVER 84.5: +425

