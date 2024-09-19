HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas at Auburn game preview

HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.

We get you set for Arkansas' matchup at Auburn to open SEC play Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Talking the latest injury news, scouting the Tigers, giving our picks for the weekend and a little NIL talk.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.