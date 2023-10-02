What wasn't questioned when Sam Pittman was hired to be the head coach at Arkansas was his ability to field a strong offensive line group. Heralded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country, fans took solace in the hope that Pittman would have the Razorbacks competing with the SEC's best in the trenches.

Now in year four, Arkansas ranks 12th in the SEC and 118th in the country in sacks allowed with 18 total. On top of that, a previously successful run game under Pittman has regressed in a big way this year. The Hogs rank 12th in the SEC and 97th in the country in rushing yards per game with 126.6.

A lack of pass protection and push up front has aided in the Razorbacks' 2-3 (0-2 SEC) record up to this point, and fans are wondering how much of a hands-on approach Pittman takes with the offensive line — a group coached by Cody Kennedy.

"On the field, not a tremendous amount on the field," Pittman said. "Off the field … We’ve got a great offensive line coach. The same one that we had when we led the Power 5 in rushing two years ago and the same one that everybody tries to get when the season’s over with.

"Off the field, I have a lot of, aw, what’s the word, input? Not input. It’s not counseling either. Off the field I have several questions about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, and this, that and the other. I want to be conscious that I didn’t overstep anybody’s boundary as the offensive line coach. Because we’ve got a really good one. He’ll get it fixed as good as anybody can."

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy was named a Broyles Award Semifinalist in 2021 after the Razorbacks averaged 236.7 rushing yards per game. While impressive, living off of past success is never sustainable.

Arkansas is struggling in every facet offensively, and it all stems from the lack of quality offensive line play. One of the problems is in the passing game, where wide receivers aren't being given enough time to create separation for KJ Jefferson to throw to.

"One, if your quarterback doesn’t have time to throw it, that’s going to affect all your numbers as your receivers," Pittman said. "Whether you got Treylon Burks out there or whether you don’t. If you’re nervous, or if you’re having to do too much in the pocket, you’re not going to be able to get the ball to Burks, you know what I mean?"

Coming into the year, Hillsdale College transfer wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was expected to have a big season. So far, the senior has caught just 14 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown. A lack of pass protection is part of the blame.

"We have had that conversation about TeSlaa because we moved him to slot and my question was did that hurt his production?" Pittman said. "Then I go back and I look at it and I don’t think so. More what’s hurting those guys is just time to get the ball to him because I think he’s still getting open, it’s just, you should throw that, well that’s easy to say unless you’ve got five 300-pounders coming, getting close to you."

Pittman went on to say that he and the coaching staff were considering switching things up on the offensive line. When asked, he agreed with the possibility of moving running back Dominique Johnson to tight end, right tackle Patrick Kutas to center, center Beaux Limmer to guard and guard Brady Latham to tackle.

"We're going to look at some different scenarios up front and see if we can't... You know, sometimes..." Pittman said. "There's a difference in panic and really reviewing what we're trying to do and who is trying to do it. So, we may shake up the offensive line a little bit."

A possible new-look offensive line will have a stout test soon, as Arkansas will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday to face the Ole Miss Rebels. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and it will air on the SEC Network.