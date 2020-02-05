Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman met with media Wednesday afternoon to breakdown his first signing class on the Hill.

Pittman's class is currently ranked No.38 in the nation by Rivals with 20 signees, one unsigned commit and three grad transfers.

Here what Pittman had to say about his newest Razorbacks, how he feels the staff performed under pressure and more, then head to the HawgBeat Signing Day Headquarters for a full recap of the 2020 class.