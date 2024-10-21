Pittman ready to 'saddle up' Russell, other running backs

An Arkansas running back room that was perceived as at least three-deep in the offseason is now struggling to maintain explosiveness due to key health concerns, but not all is lost for the unit as the Razorbacks prepare for Mississippi State on Saturday.

Star ballcarrier and former Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson has received the majority of Arkansas' carries this season — 104 attempts for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns to be exact — but head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that the redshirt senior is probably "very questionable" for the Mississippi State game after reaggravating an ankle injury against LSU over the weekend.

Assuming Jackson's snaps are limited or even completely taken away against the Bulldogs, Arkansas will have to put the rushing-attack puzzle pieces together with an unhighlighted trio: Braylen Russell, Rashod Dubinion and Rodney Hill.

"Rodney (Hill) is a guy that we need back, because he brings that toughness, that tough running, to us," Pittman said Monday. "And it's hurt us not to have him, to be honest with you. And then, unfortunately, you know, we had the fumble with (Rashod Dubinion). He's got to get over that. We believe in him, and obviously he came back in the game."

Hill transferred to the Hogs as a former member of the Florida State Seminoles, but the redshirt sophomore has missed the last two games and didn't play against LSU due to a knee injury. Dubinion has been a rotational mainstay for Arkansas since 2022, but he has only played 30 snaps across three games this season.

Down the list of potential contributors is former JUCO transfer Tyrell Reed Jr., though he's only played 12 snaps for Arkansas and the majority of those (10) came against UAPB in the season-opener. Who fans should be excited about is Russell, who's flashed major potential at 6-foot-1, 253-pounds as a freshman.

"But we're going to be down to those three and then of course [Tyrell] Reed," Pittman said. "And Reed's done well in practice, too. But to me, give the ball to Braylen (Russell) and let him go to work and see if he can't run it several times, because he's a big man, hard to bring down and a good player. Young doesn't mean you can't be good. We're going to turn around and let the horse eat a little bit."