Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided an update Monday on the injury status of starting quarterback Taylen Green.
The Razorbacks' signal caller suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter of the 19-14 upset win over Tennessee on Oct. 5 at Razorback Stadium that left him out for a majority of the final quarter of play.
After saying last week that the team was hopeful to have Green ready for Saturday's game against LSU and that Green's injury was "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage, Pittman said Monday that he thinks Green will be able to suit up against the Tigers this weekend.
"Last week...Taylen practiced," Pittman said Monday. "First was a walk through, which he would be practicing whether he was healthy or not. But, he's practiced each day. We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go. So, I feel like he will. But, we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. Probably know a little bit more about Tuesday, Wednesday. We're hopeful that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
Green was injured at the 14:15 mark in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee game when Volunteers' defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott dove into Green's legs. The Hogs' signal caller tried toughing it out, but was replaced by backup Malachi Singleton, who eventually scored the go-ahead 11-yard rushing touchdown.
"We certainly need (Green)," Pittman said Monday. "Malachi did a wonderful job. But Taylen is our No. 1 quarterback for a reason. Malachi certainly earned his respect that he got leading that last drive down there to score. That was big-time. We're very fortunate that we have two good quarterbacks, but we obviously need Taylen back healthy."
On the season, Green has completed 56.5% of his passes for 1,502 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ranks 15th in the SEC with 81 rushes for 326 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
In four of the six games so far this season, Green has thrown for 200-plus yards, including a 416-yard performance in the Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State in double-overtime. Green also ran for at least 80 yards in three of the first four games of the year, but he's rank for just one total yard in the past two games combined against Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Arkansas and LSU are scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday in Fayetteville and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
