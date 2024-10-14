Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided an update Monday on the injury status of starting quarterback Taylen Green.

The Razorbacks' signal caller suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter of the 19-14 upset win over Tennessee on Oct. 5 at Razorback Stadium that left him out for a majority of the final quarter of play.

After saying last week that the team was hopeful to have Green ready for Saturday's game against LSU and that Green's injury was "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage, Pittman said Monday that he thinks Green will be able to suit up against the Tigers this weekend.

"Last week...Taylen practiced," Pittman said Monday. "First was a walk through, which he would be practicing whether he was healthy or not. But, he's practiced each day. We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go. So, I feel like he will. But, we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. Probably know a little bit more about Tuesday, Wednesday. We're hopeful that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."