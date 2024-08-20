Playing at Arkansas a dream for Anton Juncaj
From the Division II level to the big leagues of the SEC, Arkansas senior defensive end Anton Juncaj's path to Fayetteville was anything but conventional — something he went into detail about following practice on Monday.
"It was just surreal," Juncaj said. "You never really — when you go into the portal, you’re never really expecting, some people are saying, ‘Ah, you’re just going to get Group of Fives,’ and just going on the phone with Sam Pittman, Coach Pittman and Coach Venables, it’s just a surreal experience."
RELATED: Pittman - 'Analytics are good, but winning is a lot better'
A former FCS First-Team All-American at Albany, Juncaj played in 15 games for the Great Danes during the 2023 season and logged a nation-leading 15 sacks along with 21.5 tackles for loss and 55 total tackles.
Life in the SEC isn't as easy as the Coastal Athletic Association, however, and Juncaj has had to adapt to the pace of play since his arrival.
"It’s been really awesome," Juncaj said on Monday. "When I first got here, it was a little tough getting used to all the tempo and the workouts. I remember the first workout, it was tough. But, I’m starting to get more acclimated."
**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**
Once a freshman for Division II Southern Connecticut (2020) before moving on to Nassau Community College (2021) and then Albany (2022-23), Juncaj has been exposed to varying atmospheres and programs. The biggest adjustment, Juncaj said, was in his technique.
"I think it’s just, I got to keep working and keep going hard and just learn all the techniques," Juncaj said. "When I first came in, the techniques were a little bit different from Albany and I’m just getting used to all that here."
Often compared to former Albany and now NFL pass-rusher Jared Verse Jr., Juncaj said he takes it as a compliment and always had a feeling he could play at a big-time program similar to Verse (Florida State).
"But, this was always my dream to get into one of these bigger schools," Juncaj said. "And it finally happened thanks to the transfer portal a little bit."
RELATED: Arkansas replaces Missouri State with FCS opponent on 2025 schedule
Joined by fellow defensive transfer linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. on Monday, Juncaj played the former Marshall standout in the 2023 season opener between the two programs. Dix had good things to say about Arkansas' edge-rusher.
"His motor man, he runs to the ball," Dix said on Monday. "Plays like a maniac. You just love that. Someone that on the d-line, will run to the ball like every single play. That’s what he does."
Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.