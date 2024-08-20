From the Division II level to the big leagues of the SEC, Arkansas senior defensive end Anton Juncaj's path to Fayetteville was anything but conventional — something he went into detail about following practice on Monday.

"It was just surreal," Juncaj said. "You never really — when you go into the portal, you’re never really expecting, some people are saying, ‘Ah, you’re just going to get Group of Fives,’ and just going on the phone with Sam Pittman, Coach Pittman and Coach Venables, it’s just a surreal experience."

A former FCS First-Team All-American at Albany, Juncaj played in 15 games for the Great Danes during the 2023 season and logged a nation-leading 15 sacks along with 21.5 tackles for loss and 55 total tackles.

Life in the SEC isn't as easy as the Coastal Athletic Association, however, and Juncaj has had to adapt to the pace of play since his arrival.

"It’s been really awesome," Juncaj said on Monday. "When I first got here, it was a little tough getting used to all the tempo and the workouts. I remember the first workout, it was tough. But, I’m starting to get more acclimated."