{{ timeAgo('2022-09-09 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Preps Preview: Schedule + game streams for Friday, Sept. 9

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

With Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

COMMITS SCHEDULE - WEEK OF FRIDAY, SEPT. 9 (all times CT)
Away Home Time Stream

(1-2) Wesleyan School (Ga.)

(3-0) Whitefield Academy (Ga.)

Ian Geffrard (69)

6:30 p.m.

WATCH

(1-1) Marietta (Ga.)

(1-1) North Cobb (Ga.)

Malachi Singleton (3)

6:30 p.m.

WATCH

LISTEN

(1-1) Immokalee (Fla.)

(2-1) Naples (Fla.)

Isaiah Augustave (23)

6:30 p.m.

WATCH

LISTEN

(3-0) Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)

(1-1) Pinson Valley (Ala.)

TJ Metcalf (2)

7 p.m.

WATCH

(3-1) Henry County (Tenn.)

Luke Brown (76)

(2-1) Brentwood (Tenn.)

7 p.m.

WATCH

(1-0) Del City (Okla.)

(0-1) Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Micah Tease (3)

7 p.m.

WATCH

(1-0) Charles Page

(2-0) Bixby (Okla.)

Luke Hasz (5)

Dylan Hasz (8)

7 p.m.

n/a

(0-1) Bonner Springs (Kan.)

(1-0) Eudora (Kan.)

Jaden Hamm (17)

7 p.m.

WATCH

(0-1) Sylvan Hills

(0-1) Benton

Braylen Russell (2)

7 p.m.

n/a

(1-1) Hebron (Texas)

Carson Dean (5)

(1-1) V.R. Eaton (Texas)

7 p.m.

WATCH

LISTEN

(2-0) Frisco-Lone Star (Texas)

Jaylon Braxton (4)

(2-0) Reedy (Texas)

7 p.m

WATCH

(1-1) McKinney (Texas)

Christian Ford (13)

(0-2) Flower Mound (Texas)

7 p.m.

WATCH

(0-2) South Grand Prarie (Texas)

(2-0) Mansfield (Texas)

Kaleb James (99)

7 p.m.

WATCH

(2-0) Ashdown

Shamar Easter (7)

(0-1) Hope

7:30 p.m.

n/a

(1-1) East St. Louis (Ill.)

Paris Patterson (70)

(0-2) Creekside (Ga.)

7:30 p.m.

WATCH

(0-2) Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Micah Tease (3)

McLain Science & Tech (Okla.)

2 p.m.

(9/10)

WATCH
WATCH links were tested prior to inclusion, but HawgBeat does not guarantee stream quality
{{ article.author_name }}