Preps Preview: Schedule + game streams for Friday, Sept. 9
With Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.
Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.
As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Stream
|
(1-2) Wesleyan School (Ga.)
|
(3-0) Whitefield Academy (Ga.)
Ian Geffrard (69)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
(1-1) Marietta (Ga.)
|
(1-1) North Cobb (Ga.)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
(1-1) Immokalee (Fla.)
|
(2-1) Naples (Fla.)
Isaiah Augustave (23)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
(3-0) Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
|
(1-1) Pinson Valley (Ala.)
TJ Metcalf (2)
|
7 p.m.
|
(3-1) Henry County (Tenn.)
Luke Brown (76)
|
(2-1) Brentwood (Tenn.)
|
7 p.m.
|
(1-0) Del City (Okla.)
|
(0-1) Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Micah Tease (3)
|
7 p.m.
|
(1-0) Charles Page
|
(2-0) Bixby (Okla.)
Luke Hasz (5)
Dylan Hasz (8)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(0-1) Bonner Springs (Kan.)
|
(1-0) Eudora (Kan.)
Jaden Hamm (17)
|
7 p.m.
|
(0-1) Sylvan Hills
|
(0-1) Benton
Braylen Russell (2)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(1-1) Hebron (Texas)
Carson Dean (5)
|
(1-1) V.R. Eaton (Texas)
|
7 p.m.
|
(2-0) Frisco-Lone Star (Texas)
Jaylon Braxton (4)
|
(2-0) Reedy (Texas)
|
7 p.m
|
(1-1) McKinney (Texas)
Christian Ford (13)
|
(0-2) Flower Mound (Texas)
|
7 p.m.
|
(0-2) South Grand Prarie (Texas)
|
(2-0) Mansfield (Texas)
Kaleb James (99)
|
7 p.m.
|
(2-0) Ashdown
Shamar Easter (7)
|
(0-1) Hope
|
7:30 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(1-1) East St. Louis (Ill.)
Paris Patterson (70)
|
(0-2) Creekside (Ga.)
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(0-2) Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Micah Tease (3)
|
McLain Science & Tech (Okla.)
|
2 p.m.
(9/10)