It will be a tad warmer for Game 2, with temperatures starting out close to 60 before dropping to the upper-40s. Sunday’s game being in the afternoon should mean playing in warmer weather, but the 65-degree high will be coupled with partly cloudy and windy (16 mph winds out of the SSE) conditions.

A cold front that moved into Northwest Arkansas will lead to temperatures being in the mid-50s at first pitch for Game 1, but dipping into the mid- to low-40s by the end of the game, according to The Weather Channel.

The series finale, though, will actually be broadcast on television. It will be on the SEC Network.

The first two games of the series will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning they can be watched online on ESPN3.com or on the ESPN app with a cable provider’s log-in credentials.

Arkansas begins SEC play this weekend with a three-game series against Alabama at Baum-Walker Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup…

Arkansas’ Starting Rotation (2021 stats)

Friday - So. RHP Peyton Pallette (4 games/4 starts, 1-0, 2.08 ERA, 31 K/7 BB, 17 1/3 IP)

Saturday - Sr. RHP Zebulon Vermillion (4 games/3 starts, 1-0, 1 save, 2.60 ERA, 8 K/9 BB, 17 1/3 IP)

Sunday - Sr. LHP Lael Lockhart (4 games/4 starts, 1-1, 3.00 ERA, 22 K/7 BB, 18 IP)

Going into its final non-conference weekend, Arkansas still had a giant question mark as to who would be the third member of its rotation.

Vermillion solidified that spot, though, by allowing only one earned run in eight innings against a veteran and talented Louisiana Tech lineup.

Even though Pallette didn’t get deep into Friday’s game because of command issues and Lockhart was tabbed with the loss Sunday, both of them pitched well.

Overall, the trio posted a 2.65 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 17 innings at Louisiana Tech.

In the Polls

Despite dropping its third game at Louisiana Tech, Arkansas remained the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball. That means they are also No. 1 in the Rivals Composite Baseball Poll, which combines the six major polls.

Alabama is ranked in four of those six polls, including as high as tied for 19th by the NCBWA, but it is outside of the top 25 in the Composite Poll. It is tied with Virginia Tech for 28th.

Scouting the Opponent

Record: 14-3

Head coach: Brad Bohannon (4th season)

Alabama’s starting rotation (2021 stats)

Friday - Jr. RHP Tyler Ras (4 games/3 starts, 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 16 K/5 BB, 20 IP)

Saturday - Jr. RHP Dylan Smith (4 games/4 starts, 0-1, 2.13 ERA, 32 K/5 BB, 25 1/3 IP)

Sunday - So. LHP Antoine Jean (4 games/4 starts, 2-0, 1.45 ERA, 19 K/11 BB, 18 2/3 IP)

The big news out of Tuscaloosa this week was that Alabama ace Connor Prielipp would be out a couple more weeks with what Bohannon has described as a “medical condition.” The stud left-hander hasn’t pitched since Opening Day, so this will be his fourth straight missed start.

That is a significant blow to the Crimson Tide because Prielipp is a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was a true freshman during the shortened 2020 season and had yet to allow an earned run in college while racking up 43 strikeouts in 26 innings.

However, even without Prielipp, Alabama will be tough on the mound. Its three starters have a combined 2.83 ERA and its overall team ERA is only slightly higher at 2.90, which ranks 18th nationally (but fifth in the SEC).

“They can pitch,” Van Horn said. “They’ve done a good job of it. They have three or four quality, quality starters.”

Offensively, William Hamiter and Andrew Pinkney have identical .364 batting averages to lead the Crimson Tide in that category, but Zane Denton is their most dangerous hitter.

On top of his impressive .353 batting average, he has a team-high six home runs, which is also tied for sixth in the SEC. Peyton Wilson (5 HR), Owen Diodati (4 HR) and Sam Praytor (3 HR) also have some power.

Despite being picked last in the SEC West, Alabama appears to be much improved over a couple of years ago. It went 16-1 before the shutdown last year and is now 14-3 with four straight series wins.

“The talent level at Alabama since (Bohannon’s) staff has gotten there has continued to get better,” Van Horn said. “They’re going to be a force in the league this year.”

Stat of the Week

The most troubling thing about Arkansas’ back-to-back losses was its lack of offensive production from several key players. In fact, that issue began a few games before that.

Over the last five games, Christian Franklin, Matt Goodheart and Cullen Smith are a combined 6 for 49 (.122) with 17 strikeouts. That has caused their batting averages to dip to .255, .250 and .244, respectively.

That seemed to be a point of emphasis for Van Horn during his postgame press conference following Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma.