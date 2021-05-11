HawgBeat - PREVIEW: Hogs end midweek slate with historic matchup vs. Arkansas State

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Arkansas welcomes in-state foe Arkansas State to Baum-Walker Stadium for its final midweek game of the season Tuesday night. Here’s everything you need to know about the historic matchup…

Arkansas: Fr. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (12 games/0 starts, 3-0, 5.11 ERA, 16 K/9 BB, 12 1/3 IP)

Arkansas State: Fr. RHP Tyler Jeans (13 games/2 starts, 1-2, 6.41 ERA, 25 K/24 BB, 26 2/3 IP)

Head coach Dave Van Horn teased the possibility of starting Wiggins in Game 3 against Georgia, but went with the more experienced option in Caleb Bolden.

Instead, the hard-throwing freshman will have to wait until Tuesday to make is first collegiate start. A highly touted recruit, he was an effective closer for the Razorbacks earlier this season, recording four saves, but that was before Kevin Kopps emerged as arguably the top reliever in college baseball.

Wiggins hasn’t appeared the last three weekends because of how well Kopps has pitched, but he’s been available if needed. Opponents are hitting just .217 against him and even though his ERA doesn’t look great, it drops to 1.54 if you take out his rough outing at Ole Miss.

It’s unknown exactly what kind of pitch count he’ll be on, but Van Horn said he doesn’t anticipate using Wiggins in Friday’s game at Tennessee, so he could be extended.

“It’s going to be up to him and depend on pitch count and how he’s doing,” Van Horn said. “We all know he’s got great stuff. … We’ll just let him go and if it looks good, we’ll let him roll a little bit and then figure out how we’re going to handle him the rest of the weekend next Saturday and Sunday in Knoxville. We won’t let it get crazy, obviously.

Van Horn also added that he plans to use “a lot” of pitchers in the midweek matchup, but it will likely be some of the lesser used guys.

“We’re not going to do anything on the mound that’s going to hurt us going into Knoxville,” Van Horn said. “So we’ve got to have some guys step it up that didn’t pitch this weekend.”

Arkansas State is starting a freshman, as well. Jeans is a 6-foot-4 right-hander whose listed hometown is Texarkana, Ark., but he went to Pleasant Grove High on the Texas side.

He has struggled with his command this season, issuing more free passes (26 - 24 walks, 2 HBP) than strikeouts (25) and throwing five wild pitches in 26 2/3 innings. He is also allowing more than two base runners per inning (2.03 WHIP) and opponents are hitting .286 against him.