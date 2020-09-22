Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 2
Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league, with one demoted to the practice squad last week.
It’s worth noting that number doesn’t include the other seven former Razorbacks currently on practice squads.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: N/A
Just as he was last week, Agim was one of the Broncos’ seven inactive players in their 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s a chance he could make his NFL debut next week, though, as Denver lost defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker to injuries in Sunday’s loss.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Browns
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 54 defensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL
Curl followed up his impressive debut with another solid performance in Washington’s 30-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Playing 32 defensive snaps - 10 more than last week - he notched a pair of solo tackles and earned a 66.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Once again, his play - coupled with Troy Apke’s poor play - has fans and even several media members calling for Curl to start sooner rather than later.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 89 defensive snaps, 8 special teams snap; 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 FF
It was a rough day for the Lions’ defense in their 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Flowers registered just one pressure and no official statistics, earning a 64.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, but that was still one of the highest marks among Detroit defenders.
Most notably, Flowers played only 43 of 73 defensive snaps, which was just under 60 percent and was one less than backup Romeo Okwara. He also contributed a career-high seven special teams snaps.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 9 special teams snaps
Active for a second straight week, Froholdt served as a backup interior lineman in the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but he has yet to see the field on offense. He played just five special teams snaps Sunday as a member of the field goal/extra point unit.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants
Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 52 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
After a dominant performance in the opener, Greenlaw was in the starting lineup for the 49ers’ 31-13 win over the New York Jets. However, his playing time was cut in half - just 17 defensive snaps - and his Pro Football Focus grade dropped from an 84.2 in Week 1 (the second-best among all NFL linebackers) to a 43.1 in Week 2. He made just one solo tackle.
It’s worth mentioning, though, that Greenlaw missed some time and might have been hampered by an injury suffered while playing on the kickoff coverage unit. (He played 17 special teams snaps.) Luckily, the injury didn’t keep him out, as he eventually returned to the game.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Panthers
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 130 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 11 receptions, 156 yards
Henry was a major key to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert having a successful debut in the Chargers’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Playing all but 12 of 83 offensive snaps, he hauled in six passes for 83 yards. Four of Henry’s receptions resulted in first downs and he earned a solid 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Through two weeks, PFF has given Henry an overall grade of 79.2. His 11 receptions are tied for third among NFL tight ends, while his 156 receiving yards rank behind only Miami’s Mike Gesicki (160 yards).
Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans
Week 3: N/A
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps
After playing a handful of snaps in Week 1, Hollister was waived and added to Tennessee’s practice squad. He was replaced on the roster by Nick Westbrook-Ikhane, an undrafted rookie receiver out of Indiana who was previously on the practice squad.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Bengals
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 139 offensive snaps
Peters started at left tackle and played all 71 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Much like the opener, though, he struggled. According to Pro Football Focus, the aging future Hall of Famer allowed two hurries and posted a 41.7 run-blocking grade. That earned him an overall grade of 54.5.
Through two weeks, Peters has an overall grade of 55.5. That would be by far the worst grade of his career. The lowest he’s posted for an entire season was 71.1 in 2018.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 137 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps
In what has become common for him, Ragnow played every offensive snap - and added four snaps on special teams - in the Lions’ 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Although his team lost, the former Arkansas star continued his hot start to the season. Through two games, his 89.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks second among all NFL centers. That includes a phenomenal 90.5 run-blocking grade and just one pressure allowed.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 3: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Saints
Season Stats: N/A
Ramsey was one of the Packers’ six inactive players in their 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions. It’s the second straight week he’s been inactive, so he’s still waiting to make his NFL debut.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Browns
Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 34 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps
After starting in Week 1, Sprinkle came off the bench in Washington’s 30-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He played just six offensive snaps, which was the fewest among the team’s three active tight ends, and - like last week - was not targeted with any passes. His biggest contribution came on special teams, where he played 14 snaps.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Titans
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 75 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo)
For the second straight week, Watts came off the bench in the Vikings’ 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Getting one more snap than he did in the opener and on the field for just over half of the total defensive plays - 38 of 73 - he managed to make a pair of solo tackles. Watts also contributed six special teams snaps.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 44 defensive snaps; 2 tackles (0 solo), 2 QB hits
Once again coming off the bench, Wise played just 20 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the limited playing time, he was productive, officially recording an assisted tackle and a quarterback hit. He also drew a holding penalty that helped New England force a three-and-out on a critical possession.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wise also notched a pair of pressures and earned a 79.8 grade, which led all Patriots defenders who played at least 10 snaps. He now has an impressive 81.9 PFF grade for the season in limited action.