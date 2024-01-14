Pro Hogs Report: NFL Playoffs
The NFL playoffs have begun and the Arkansas Razorbacks are well represented on multiple squads.
In total, the Hogs have six players on playoff teams' rosters. Two are on the No. 1 NFC seed San Francisco 49ers, three are on the No. 3 NFC seed Detroit Lions and the last Pro Hog is on the No. 7 AFC seed Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's a look at each former Razorback, how they did during the regular season and what their playoff outlook looks like.
Brandon Allen - QB, San Francisco 49ers
Arkansas career stats: 583-1,016 ATT (57.4%), 7,463 YDS, 64 TD, 26 INT.
2023 stats: DNP
Playoff outlook: A member of the top-seeded 49ers, Allen is buried on the depth chart behind Brock Burdy and Sam Darnold. He likely won't see any playing time, but could be on the path to a Super Bowl ring.
Next game: BYE
Dre Greenlaw - LB, San Francisco 49ers
Arkansas career stats: 321 TOT, 13.0 TFL, 4.0 SKS, 3 INT, 4 FF.
2023 stats: 120 TOT, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 SKS, 4 PD.
Playoff outlook: Greenlaw received All-Pro votes this season and is part of a starting linebacker group that also includes Fred Warner. He should see ample playing time during the 49ers' potential run to the Super Bowl.
Next game: BYE
Frank Ragnow - C, Detroit Lions
Arkansas stats: N/A
2023 stats: N/A
Playoff outlook: Ragnow is the figure-head of one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and has been a dominant force for the Lions this season. The Lions have a good shot at a deep playoff run.
Next game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. CT.
Jerry Jacobs - CB, Detroit Lions
Arkansas career stats: 17 TOT, 1.0 TFL.
2023 stats: 55 TOT, 3 INT, 8 PD.
Playoff outlook: Jacobs is a second-team corner behind Cameron Sutton and is an underrated defender overall. The former Hog has made key plays before and will have opportunities to do it again in the playoffs.
Next game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. CT.
Armon Watts - DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Arkansas career stats: 56 TOT, 8.5 TFL, 7.0 SKS.
2023 stats: 15 TOT, 0.5 SKS.
Playoff outlook: Watts has taken a step back in playing time this year after starting 12 games last season. He's still a second-team option behind Larry Ognujobi and is an effective pass-rusher when given the chance. The Steelers may not last long enough in the playoffs for Watts to make much of an impact, though.
Next game: at Buffalo Bills on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CT.