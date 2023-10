As head coach Eric Musselman and company gear up for what should be an exciting 2023-24 basketball season, 11 former Razorbacks are participating in NBA preseason competition.

Preseason action started last Thursday (Oct. 5) and will run all the way until Oct. 20 before the regular season tips off on Oct. 24, so there will be plenty of opportunities for former Hogs to receive playing time to either shake off some rust or gain valuable experience before enduring a long NBA season.

Rookie Jordan Walsh is looking to make a name for himself as part of the Boston Celtics, while fellow former teammates Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. are hoping to live up to the hype after being drafted in the first round by the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

Former SEC Player of the Year Bobby Portis is entering his fourth season with the Milwaukee Bucks while Patrick Beverley joins the Philadelphia 76ers for his 13th season after playing for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Joining Beverley on the 76ers is rookie Ricky Council IV, whose freak athleticism and highlight dunks should give him a chance to shine in the NBA. Speaking of athleticism and dunking, former Razorback center Daniel Gafford is continuing his upward career trajectory as a member of the Washington Wizards in his sixth season in the NBA.

Once a part of the 2021 Arkansas team that brought the program its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 1996 and now an NBA champion, Moses Moody is hoping to see an increased role with the Golden State Warriors in his third NBA season.

A former sharpshooter for the Hogs, Stanley Umude is knocking on the door for an NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons after spending the majority of last year's season with the G-League Motor City Cruise, where he averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 43 total games.

Rounding out the group are Oklahoma City Thunder and former Northside High School standouts Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe, who will be key pieces for an up-and-coming team ready to fight for a playoff spot.

Here is how each of the former Hog has performed so far: