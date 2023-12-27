Christmas came a day late for former Arkansas one-and-done point guard Anthony Black, who scored a career-high 23 points for the Orlando Magic against the Washington Wizards and former Razorback Daniel Gafford on Tuesday evening.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Black did it all in his 33 minutes on the floor during the 127-119 win for Orlando. He was 9-13 shooting from the field with four made threes, six rebounds, four steals and one assist inside Capital One Arena in Washington.

“I got a couple of ones in transition and then just got pretty open threes, to be honest,” Black said in the postgame press conference. “I’m pretty sure most of my points were assisted, so it definitely goes out to the guys for finding me.”