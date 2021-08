Ranking Pro Hogs based on Madden NFL 22 ratings

EA Sports released its initial player ratings for Madden NFL 22 last month. Included among the nearly 2,400 players rated by the video game were 21 former Razorbacks.

Here is a look at how the Arkansas products stack up with each other, with how much their rating changed since last summer’s release listed in parentheses…

(READ NEXT: Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2021 training camp rosters feature 26 former Hogs)

1. C Frank Ragnow - 88 (+5)

2. TE Hunter Henry - 87 (+2)

3. DE/OLB Trey Flowers - 81 (-5)

4. LB Dre Greenlaw - 78 (+2)

t-5. S Kamren Curl - 76 (+13)

t-5. DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - 76 (+2)

t-7. RB Alex Collins - 69 (n/a)

t-7. DT Darius Philon - 69 (n/a)

t-9. DT McTevin Agim - 67 (-2)

t-9. DT Jeremiah Ledbetter - 67 (+1)

t-9. TE Jeremy Sprinkle - 67 (+2)

12. DT Armon Watts - 66 (-1)

13. DT Jonathan Marshall - 65 (n/a)

14. WR Cody Hollister - 64 (—)

15. OL Hjalte Froholdt - 62 (+1)

t-16. LB Randy Ramsey - 61 (n/a)

t-16. DT T.J. Smith - 61 (n/a)

18. QB Feleipe Franks - 59 (n/a)

19. CB Jerry Jacobs - 58 (n/a)

t-20. QB Brandon Allen - 54 (n/a)

t-20. OL Dan Skipper - 54 (—)