Razorback 2020 Target Rundown: Offense
Arkansas has an open date in week six so, as the coaches hit the road to recruit hard this week, we're taking a look at the top remaining targets in the 2020 class, where Arkansas stands with them, and with their current 2020 commits.
The Razorbacks have 15 commits right now, so they're 6-8 commits away from a full class:
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news