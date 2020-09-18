HawgBeat - Razorback commits under Friday night lights: Week four preview

There are still a few stragglers but the majority of the Razorbacks' 2021 commits have their 2020 seasons underway.

We've got you covered on HawgBeat with scores, stats, highlights and more every week. Here's where you can catch future Hogs in action this Friday:

Finding a game just this week, Booker T. Washington and Arkansas corner commit Keuan Parker will face one of the top teams in Oklahoma, Bishop McGuinness, on the road Friday at 7 p.m. Parker and the squad are coming off a bye week and are 2-0 to start the season.

Running back commit Javion Hunt plays on the road at Shawnee at 7 p.m. while AJ Green and Union take a bye week to get back on the right track after an 0-3 start.

Coming off a bye in Missouri, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and the Lincoln College Prep Blue Tigers face the East Bears. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and you can live stream the game here. The Blue Tigers are 1-1.

After their upset win against John Marshall, Vian and DT Solomon Wright will take the week off. Marshall will try to bounce back at home against Heritage Hall with the help of WR commit Bryce Stephens at 7 p.m. Kicker Cameron Little also has a bye with Southmoore HS.

Down in Texas, 2-1 Cornerstone Christian, led by QB commit Lucas Coley, will face Founders Classical Academy on the road in Lewisville. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. Offensive lineman Cole Carson will celebrate homecoming at home at 7:30 p.m. against Chisum. Rivercrest is sitting at 1-2.

It's an open week for Christopher Paul and the Crisp County Cougars down in Georgia. They've played two games and allowed zero points.

Landon Rogers and Parkview will play Pine Bluff at home. Whether tight end Erin Outley will be able to go or not after sustaining a knee injury last week is currently unknown.

Jonesboro and linebacker Marco Avant have a week off, as do Wynne and offensive line commit Terry Wells.

In the 2022 class, Greenland and defensive end JJ Hollingsworth head to Berryville with a 1-1 record. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and you can watch a live stream here. DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney won't be back in action for two weeks after they were forced to cancel games against Stuttgart this week and Hamburg next week.

Ketron Jackson ,Chase Lowery, Raheim Sanders and Jaedon Wilson taking their first snaps of the season in Texas and Florida while offensive line commit Devon Manuel is about to begin practicing for the season down in Louisiana.