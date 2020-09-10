HawgBeat - Razorback commits under Friday night lights: Week three preview

Fourteen of the Razorbacks 19 commits in the 2021 class have their seasons underway. We've got you covered on HawgBeat with scores, stats, highlights and more every week. Here's where you can catch future Hogs in action this week:

After searching all week for an opponent, Vian will now play Oklahoma City's John Marshall High on Friday, setting up the second commit-versus-commit showdown of the season. Defensive tackle Solomon Wright will try to follow up his three TFL week with another strong game. He'll need a good night to slow the explosive Marshall offense, spearheaded by Arkansas WR commit Bryce Stephens, which put up 51 points last week.

Keeping it in Oklahoma, running back AJ Green and Union will face 1-1 Jenks High at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road. For his second game of the season, Javion Hunt will also be on the road at Del City, kickoff at 7 p.m. Booker T Washington and corner Keuan Parker have a bye after beating Del City last week. Kicker Cameron Little and his squad will look for their first win at 2-1 Westmoore High at 7 p.m.

In the Natural State, Terry Wells and Wynne continue their unbeaten campaign at home against Morrilton at 7 p.m. Jonesboro and Marco Avant host 1-1 Conway at 7 p.m. Parkview QB Landon Rogers and TE Erin Outley will try to knock down 2-0 White Hall on Thursday night at 7.

Down south in Texas, Lucas Coley will try to put his Cornerstone Christian squad back above .500 at Wall High at 7 p.m. Friday. Wall is 2-0 and they play in 3A. OL Cole Carson is trying to do the same this week on the road at Harleton at 7:30 p.m.

Up in Missouri, safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and the Lincoln Prep Blue Tigers hit the road to face East High in Kansas City at 7 p.m.

Lastly, linebacker Chris Paul will be at home with his 1-0 Crisp County team against 1-0 Houston County at 7:30 p.m. Georgia time.

Practices are now beginning for Arkansas's Texas commits in the larger classifications, so we're still a few weeks from Ketron Jackson, Chase Lowery, and Jaedon Wilson taking their first snaps of the season. Louisiana just announced movement too Phase 3 reopening so practice can also begin soon for OL Devon Manuel. Raheim Sanders' season down in Florida begins Sept. 25.