Arkansas lost a 4-star offensive tackle commit after their 24-20 loss to Kentucky last Saturday but another top target at the position hasn't lost any of his faith in the Razorback staff. Brady Ward of St. Paul's High School in Mobile, Alabama, offered in December of 2018, is still scheduled to take his official visit for the Mississippi State game and his recruitment is narrowing. "I’m down to Bama, LSU, and Arkansas," Ward said. "Oklahoma is still recruiting me but I think they are waiting to see if they will take 6 guys. Arkansas jumped up there when Coach Fry took one trip on his open date and that was to see me play that Friday night. He could have gone anywhere and he came and spent the day here. That meant a lot."

Arkansas has really keyed in on three major targets for roughly two offensive line spots and the decommitment of Ty'Kieast Crawford only increases their need to land the 3-star Alabama native. "Nobody has recruited me harder than the entire staff at Arkansas and recruits like (Brandon) Frazier and Chandler (Morris)," Ward said. "To me it’s about the people as much as the team. I’m a little different than most. Arkansas is going to win." Ward points to the culture Chad Morris has brought to Arkansas from his days at Clemson and SMU as the main reason why the Head Hog will inevitably find success (if he's given the time). "Arkansas can offer the same thing Clemson does," Ward said. "Clemson, is a great town but Fayetteville is one of the top rated college towns in America. The facilities are both about the same. The offenses are the same. A lot of the coaches coached together at Clemson. The cultures are almost identical. Arkansas can do the same thing Clemson is doing with this staff and time." Sitting at 2-4 in Morris's second season, the Hogs face a tough second half with games against four top-25 ranked opponents. Of their four loses, Arkansas has lost three by one score. They welcome the Auburn Tigers to town this Saturday at 11 a.m.