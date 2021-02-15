HawgBeat - Razorback recruiting needs for 2022

Razorback recruiting needs for 2022
The Arkansas Razorbacks have already sent out over 300 offers to 2022 prospects. Those offers will whittle down to a final group of anywhere between 20-25, leaving some room for transfer additions of course.
Starting with 22 spots as a jumping off point, we break down how many new signees the Hogs will need to replenish their stock.
The only players on the roster now who will have exhausted eligibility by 2022 are the 10 seniors who are returning for another year due to COVID-19 relief. That means the roster will look nearly identical to the 2021 roster–with the exception of those who choose to quit, transfer or go pro between now and then.
Quarterback (1)
Returning:
John Stephen Jones
KJ Jefferson
Malik Hornsby
Lucas Coley
Landon Rogers
None of Arkansas's current quarterbacks will have exhausted eligibility by 2022 so after taking two in the 2021 class, it's unlikely that they'll do it again with this year's class. There's always a chance the room gets depleted due to transfers but no signs of that so far.
The Razorbacks have offered over a dozen to find their 2022 signal-caller but no commitments yet.
Running back (2)
Returning:
Trelon Smith
Josh Oglesby
Dominique Johnson
AJ Green
Javion Hunt
Arkansas could get away with signing just one running back but having learned a hard lesson in 2020, I don't think they'll risk running low on talent in the room again. They snagged the commitment of Georgia 4-star all-purpose back Rashod Dubinion and now the most logical target to finish is in-state running back James Jointer from Parkview.
Tight End (2)
Returning:
Hudson Henry
Collin Sutherland
Erin Outley
The Razorbacks would be setting themselves up for failure if they didn't take more than one tight end in the 2022 class and by all indications, that's what they're trying to do. New tight ends coach Cody Kennedy already has one commit in in-stater Dax Courtney but the Hogs are also on a slew of others to try to replenish this room for good.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news