HawgBeat - Razorback recruiting needs for 2022

The Arkansas Razorbacks have already sent out over 300 offers to 2022 prospects. Those offers will whittle down to a final group of anywhere between 20-25, leaving some room for transfer additions of course.

Starting with 22 spots as a jumping off point, we break down how many new signees the Hogs will need to replenish their stock.

The only players on the roster now who will have exhausted eligibility by 2022 are the 10 seniors who are returning for another year due to COVID-19 relief. That means the roster will look nearly identical to the 2021 roster–with the exception of those who choose to quit, transfer or go pro between now and then.