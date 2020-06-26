This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com. Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Razorback Career

After enrolling early and getting spring football under his belt, it was no surprise to see Devin Bush getting a little bit of action early in his season at Arkansas. To keep his redshirt in tact, Bush played in four games, but with the starters taking the majority of the snaps, he finished his first year with just 10 snaps at corner and 19 on special teams. Presumed to be unsatisfied with his usage or homesick, Bush put his name in the transfer portal after six games in the 2019 season and stopped participating in team activities. After Sam Pittman was hired, the former 4-star reconsidered his options and opted to take his name out of the portal in mid-December. Before the coronavirus shut down spring football, Pittman mentioned Bush specifically having a good off-season of work. He gained five pounds between the 2019 roster release and the end of winter conditioning, now weighing in at 208.

2020 Expectations

By the sounds of it, Devin Bush is back with a vengeance and though he's unlikely to start in 2020, he'll be involved in many of the battles in the secondary. While Bush only played corner in 2019, he could potentially get reps at safety due to his ball-hawking and tackling skills, and he would be an asset when Odom puts five or six defensive backs on the field. Expectations aren't very high for Bush in 2020 but after seeing very little of him last season and his sudden departure and return to the team, people are eager to see what he can do when given some meaningful reps.

Recruiting Flashback