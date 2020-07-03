HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 30 Levi Draper

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Razorback Career

Unlike his a few of his fellow graduate transfers, Levi Draper was unable to enroll at Arkansas for winter condition so we don't have anything to go off of except his contributions at Oklahoma. A former Rivals250 recruit, Draper redshirted his freshman season then played the majority of his snaps with the Sooners on special teams in 2018 and 2019. According to ProFootballFocus, Draper played 82 snaps on special teams in 2018 and 83 on special teams in 2019. He had 25 snaps on defense in four games in 2019, recording three tackles. His snaps came at both inside and outside linebacker. Listed at 6-foot-1, 215 coming out of high school, Draper is now 234 pounds and he has two years left to contribute.

2020 Expectations

We already know Levi Draper will come in as a big addition to the special teams units based on his time at Oklahoma but what we don't know is if he can be a major contributor on Arkansas's defense. Draper was buried on the depth chart at Oklahoma but the Sooners defense was ranked almost a full 60 spots ahead of Arkansas's in the final defensive standings, so he may not find as much competition on the Hill as he did in Norman. Similar to Clemson transfer Xavier Kelly, the Arkansas coaches are taking a gamble that Draper can be a high-level contributor given the opportunity–and he'll have that. After losing Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris, the Arkansas linebacker room looks devoid of depth and besides Bumper Pool's snaps, they're all up for grabs.

