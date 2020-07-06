College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Since redshirting during the 2016 season, Grant Morgan has appeared off the bench at linebacker or on special teams in all 36 games for the Razorbacks.

Defensively, he actually got his most playing time as a redshirt freshman, when he played 213 snaps and made 38 tackles - including 3.5 for loss and one sack. He also had a couple of pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, earning a 79.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

During fall camp the following season, Morgan was one of three walk-ons awarded scholarships by new head coach Chad Morris.

After getting only 110 defensive snaps - and earning a 54.9 grade - in Morris’ first season, Morgan saw an uptick in playing time last season. He played 167 snaps and earned a respectable 65.7 grade from PFF. Despite playing nearly 50 fewer snaps than two years earlier, Morgan still managed to make a career-high 39 tackles.

In three seasons as a backup linebacker, he has racked up 101 tackles - including nine for loss and two sacks - and notched three pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble on 490 career snaps.

Where Morgan has made an even bigger impact on special teams, playing on virtually every unit and seeing his snaps rise from 167 to 189 and finally to 220 last season. Although many will probably remember him for being the player who didn’t tackle the returner on North Texas’ infamous fake fair catch play, he has been pretty solid in football’s third phase.

Last season, Morgan earned a team-high 84.1 grade on special teams. That also ranked second in the SEC among 59 players with at least 160 special teams snaps and fifth in the Power Five among 119 players with at least 200 snaps.