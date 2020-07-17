HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 56 Zach Williams

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Initially thought to be a prime redshirt candidate, defensive end Zach Williams developed quickly and was asked to step up with several other of his classmates for the 2019 season.

The unexpected medical injury for Dorian Gerald in the first game of the season forced the coaches to call up the reserves and Williams made his first depth chart appearance in week two against Ole Miss. In week three against Colorado State, Williams was listed for the first time with the second team behind senior Gabe Richardson.

A knee injury sidelined Williams for a couple of weeks in the middle of the season, but he played in every other game. Williams played more than 20 snaps against Ole Miss and Colorado State but in the seven games after returning from injury, he played fewer than five snaps three times and more than 15 just once (24 against Mississippi State). He made 12 tackles on the season, with Pro Football Focus crediting him with two hurries and three defensive stops.

Williams earned a 55.2 from PFF for his 131 snaps, three points below fellow true freshman Mataio Soli who played 497 snaps. Despite a smaller sample size than most, Williams had the team's second highest tackling grade for the season, an 81 with zero missed tackles.

As a signee, Williams came into the program early and weighed in at around 225. He's now listed at 6-foot-4, 236. Pittman said he'd like to continue putting weight on both Williams and Soli heading into the 2020 season.