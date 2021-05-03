 Arkansas adds Missouri defensive end transfer Tre Williams.
Razorbacks add another Mizzou DL transfer

Tigers starting defensive end Tre Williams. (Jordan Kodner)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

The Razorbacks have added a third defensive line transfer to the roster for 2021, 2016 class 4-star defensive end Tre Williams. Williams announced his decision to join his former head coach Barry Odom at Arkansas on Monday night.

Williams joins fellow former Tiger defensive tackle Markell Utsey and Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound end notched four straight seasons of 20+ tackle seasons after redshirting his first year in Columbia. Against Arkansas in 2020, Williams had five tackles. In the seven games he played, Williams also added two sacks and a forced fumble.

The super senior has one season left to contribute thanks to covid eligibility relief for all DI players this past season.

He joins a group that's relatively young but he joins senior Dorian Gerald, as well as Zach Williams, Eric Gregory, Mataio Soli, Jashaud Stewart and more.

Williams opted out of the season at Missouri with a couple games left in the season and announced a transfer to Houston, which clearly did not stick.

