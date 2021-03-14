HawgBeat - Razorbacks add FSU transfer wide receiver Warren Thompson

The Razorbacks picked up a big transfer on Saturday, adding former Rivals100 wide receiver Warren Thompson from Florida State.

Thompson, 6-foot-5, will be a walkon for the Hogs and will likely be eligible to play this season as the NCAA moves to grant a waiver for 2020 transfers.

Thompson was highly regarded by the coaches at FSU for his skill but the Florida native left the team while Willie Taggart was head coach and had a contentious period with Mike Norvell as well before the two called it water under the bridge.

As for his talent, Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said it well last season:

"Ball skills. He goes and attacks the football. Big body. Explosive ... He's an explosive playmaker that we're going to try to get the ball to vertically."

Thompson redshirted his first season in Tallahassee after seeing the field in four games. In 2019, he caught six passes for 91 yards. In 2020, he had five catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Thompson notched one career start.

The Razorbacks have eleven wide receivers on scholarship for the 2021 roster.