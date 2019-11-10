Razorbacks and former Hogs react to Chad Morris's dismissal

Just moments after news broke of Chad Morris's dismissal at Arkansas, players and former Razorbacks started posting their reactions on Twitter. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek will meet with the players tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss what happens next as Barry Lunney Jr. takes over the team for the remainder of the season.

Some Razorbacks showed sadness, others felt vindicated:

