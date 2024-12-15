Razorbacks' balanced offense overpowers UCA

The Razorbacks manufactured points from a variety of players, and they did that with crisp, clean ball movement that ended with open shots off assists, which Arkansas had 23 of in the game to just 12 turnovers.

"I’m trying to convince these guys, like Karter (Knox), singles, I don’t need grand slam home runs," Calipari said after the game. "If you don’t have something, let’s just move the ball. I had to do some stuff today to get us to move the ball from one side of the court to the other, structured motion. Just move it. And then we play."

Everyone played their part well, and Arkansas head coach John Calipari said he used a baseball analogy to explain what he wanted out of his team.

Boogie Fland dropped 16, D.J. Wagner finished with 13 points that included three triples to go along with six assists, Karter Knox scored 14, Trevon Brazile added 11, Jonas Aidoo scored 13 and Johnell Davis scored 11.

The Razorbacks shot a season-high 60% from the field and 45% from deep, and the production didn't just come from one or two players. Six Razorbacks finished the game with double-digit scoring and all but one contributor — center Zvonimir Ivisic — saw at least one shot go down.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) were firing on all cylinders in their 82-57 win over the Central Arkansas Bears (2-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, with points coming from up and down the roster.

"They're more comfortable in their own skin," Calipari said of the difference in his team's ability to run an effective offense. "That's what the difference is."

Fland led the way in both the scoring and assist category with his 16 points and had nine assists, the most in his young collegiate career.

"Just having fun out there and just finding my guys," Fland said postgame. "We all were in double figures. To see that, that was just big for me. I wish I would’ve got the double-double. It didn’t happen. Hopefully next game."

The battle down low was a major advantage for Arkansas, even without Adou Thiero, who did not play due to illness. The Hogs won the rebound battle 36-22 and scored 44 of their 82 points in the paint. Aidoo was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

"He’s not at full strength yet," Calipari said of Aidoo, who missed extended time in the offseason due to injury. "But he gives you a physical presence. He was an all-conference player. You’re not talking about just another guy. You’re talking about a 6-10, all-conference player."

Trevon Brazile also had his way on Saturday with his 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, three of which were offensive boards. His performance was a welcome sight for Calipari, who decided to sit Thiero in favor of Brazile.

It was the second game in a row that Brazile has been a major contributor, and Calipari heaped praise on the third-year Missouri transfer for his resilience.

"I'm really proud of him, he's been through a lot," Calipari said. "He wanted to play for me. He came to me and said, 'I want to meet with you.' I'm holding him to a high standard. But you know, I told him he's being treated with respect and that I think again, that's part of the reason it's coming out. Like he is really– there's even more in him than he's shown us."

The Razorbacks won't have a midweek game and will be back on the floor next Saturday when they host North Carolina A&T at Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.