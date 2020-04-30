The Arkansas Razorbacks join the likes of Michigan, Kentucky, Alabama and more in the chase for Miami (OH) guard Nike Sibande. Sibande is a traditional sit-one transfer, barring new waiver legislation which is due to be put to a vote on May 20.

The Indianapolis native has been a heavy usage player for the RedHawks since his freshman season when he averaged 32.9 minutes and started all 34 games. He was named the MAC Freshman of the Year and led the team with 15.1 points per game.

Sibande has kept up the productivity for two additional seasons, leading his team with 16.1 points per game as a sophomore and 13.9 as a junior. He made the record books as the only RedHawk to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore.

Hitting 44% of his shots from the field, Sibande cut hit three-point shots attempted down by more than a half from his freshman and sophomore seasons to his junior season. Hitting 35% from deep as a freshman, his percentage has dropped to 32%. He's extremely productive on the boards with a team-high 5.9 a game.

Sibande had six games as a junior with 20+ points, six games with double-doubles and had a career-high 31 points against Buffalo in his last game as a RedHawk.

Arkansas put feelers out to more than 40 transfer portal contacts (added two), and have six (publicly reported) still available on the market. Besides Sibande, we're keeping tabs on Evansville's DeAndre Williams who also also declared for the NBA Draft, Holy Cross's Joe Pridgen and Valpo's Javon Freeman-Liberty.