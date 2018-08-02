The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the hunt for a 2020 quarterback that is a perfect fit for the Chad Morris offense and they just extended a brand new offer to a 3-star "pro-style" quarterback out of College Park, Georgia, Mike Wright. At Woodward Academy, Wright threw for nearly 2,300 yards and tacked on another 500 yards on the ground as a sophomore.

"Coach Craddock told my coach to give him a call and I got on FaceTime with coach Craddock and coach Scott and they told me about the offer," Wright said. "I was surprised. But as soon as they said the words I was so excited. It was almost like my birthday."