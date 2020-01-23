Arkansas has added a second running back to their 2020 class as Georgia 3-star Ebony Jackson announced his flip from Maryland to the Razorbacks on Thursday. The speedy 6-foot-1, 205-pound back joins Texas 3-star Dominique Johnson in a packed running backs room for 2020.

Jackson was just in Fayetteville for the last of his scheduled official visits and his experience was more than enough for him to call the Hogs.

"It was exciting," Jackson said. "It felt like a home environment. All of the other recruits, they're like brothers to me."

The Razorbacks are trying to make a push for players in Georgia who aren't being heavily recruited by the Bulldogs (and even some that are) and new running backs coach Jimmy Smith has been instrumental early in the Pittman era. Eight of Arkansas's official visitors for the month of January are from Georgia.

"The coaches truly do care," Jackson said. "Like they said, when you commit to Arkansas, you're committing to the state of Arkansas and not just the school. That's cool to me."

National Signing Day is just under two weeks away and Jackson gives Arkansas 16 commits for the 2020 class (with nine early signees). Along with Arkansas, Jackson held offers from Alabama, Maryland, Rutgers, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Jackson didn't sign early with Maryland and he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee, causing him to miss playing time in his senior season. Now, fully healthy, Jackson is ready to put pen to paper for Arkansas and finish the school year.

The Georgia native was committed to the Tennessee Vols for a couple months before decommitting and then chose the Terps a few weeks later. Maryland ended up signing two other running backs, leaving Jackson in a position to explore his options further.

The 3-star played football at Kell High School before transferring for his senior season. As a junior he racked up 522 yards on 79 carries, while also adding 10 catches for 196 yards. He scored nine touchdowns, eight rushing.

On top of his football prowess, Jackson was also an all-state sprinter before his injury. He won Class 5A state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.7 and 20.13 seconds, respectively.

Jackson gives Arkansas a whopping seven scholarship running backs for the 2020 season (for now).

2020 Running Backs Room

Rakeem Boyd

T.J. Hammonds

Trelon Smith

Chase Hayden

A'montae Spivey

Dominique Johnson

Ebony Jackson